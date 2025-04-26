WATCH TV LIVE

American Does First Reading at Pope Francis Funeral

By    |   Saturday, 26 April 2025 05:32 AM EDT

Kielce Gussie, an American from Florida who works as a journalist at Vatican News, did the first reading in English at the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday in Rome.

The reading was from the Acts of the Apostles.

Gussie, 28, completed her undergraduate degree in theology from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“It’s such a huge honor to be part of this momentous occasion,” she said in an interview on Friday. “Honestly, also for me, it’s a big way to say thank you to Pope Francis."

Gussie said she met Pope Francis twice. He blessed her rosary ring the first time and wished her a happy birthday the second time. 

