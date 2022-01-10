American Airlines Allowed BLM Pins, Will Probe Pilot's 'Let's Go, Brandon' Sticker

American Airlines apologized to a passenger who was offended by a company pilot with a "Let's go, Brandon" sticker on his bag, though the airline seemingly had no problem with Black Lives Matter pins, according to published reports.

Taking to Twitter to complain, passenger Dana Finley Morrison was "disgusted" a pilot had "cowardly rhetoric" on his bag and added a photo of the pilot standing next to his luggage in Hewanorra International Airport in the Caribbean, Fox News reported.

"Hey @AmericanAir – y'all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they're in uniform, about to fly a plane?" Morrison wrote.

"We are not the only passengers who noticed," she added.

Morrison later set her Twitter account to "private," so no only her approved followers could see her tweets.

The airline soon posted an apology from its official Twitter account and vowed to investigate the incident.

Before changing her account status to protected, the put-out passenger also posted screenshots of her text conversation with the airline, in which the company claimed it was launching an "internal review."

"We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership," the airline said in a message from Morrison. "They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur."

Morrison also claimed the pilot displayed political propaganda supporting insurrection against the U.S. government.

The airline's apparent promise to discipline the pilot comes two years after it approved a policy to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter gear while in uniform.

In September 2020, the company made headlines when it ruled crews were allowed to wear BLM pins while serving passengers. The carrier even hired a social justice group to design a racial awareness pin for crew members to wear.

The phrase, "Let's go, Brandon," went viral in October after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed a crowd of NASCAR fans were chanting "Let's go, Brandon," after a victory by driver Brandon Brown. Video of the chanting, however, clearly shows they were shouting, "F*ck Joe Biden!"