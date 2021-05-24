Amazon Nears $9B Deal to Buy MGM Studios

Amazon is nearing a deal to acquire MGM Studios, the co-owner of the “James Bond” franchise and other TV and film series, for between $8.5 billion and $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that the deal could be announced this week.

A deal could be announced this week, said the person, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. It would mark Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion.