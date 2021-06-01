×
Pot Users Welcome: Amazon Won't Test Jobseekers for Cannabis

a woman smokes a marijuana joint
(Matilde Campodonico/AP)

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 09:34 PM

Amazon said Tuesday it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

Amazon said in a blog post it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct "impairment checks" on the job. And the company said some roles might still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


