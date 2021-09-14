Amazon Introduces Palm Reader at First Non-Amazon Venue

Amazon's electronic palm reader has been launched at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, making it the first venue outside of an Amazon-owned property to feature the biometric reader.

Known as Amazon One, this technology is a "fast, convenient, and contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify, and pay," Amazon announced Tuesday in a statement.

The concept is already being used at Amazon-owned brick-and-mortar stores, as well as several Whole Foods. People sign up by providing a scan of their palm-print, which can then be used to purchase items once they are registered. The concept will now allow concertgoers at Red Rocks to enter the concert venue by simply swiping their hands.

Those wanting to sign up at the venue can also now do so at the venue, where there will be a kiosk. An additional benefit is those who are registered will have a dedicated line that allows for faster entry.

"We are proud to work with Amazon to continue shaping the future of ticketing through cutting-edge innovation," said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS — the ticketing company that Amazon has paired up with to launch Amazon One at Red Rocks. "We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions. At AXS, we are continually deploying new technologies to develop secure and smarter ticketing offerings that improve the fan experience before, during, and after events."

Amazon assured the technology was secure and information was kept private.

"This Amazon One palm signature is stored in a secure zone in the cloud and third parties do not have access to this data," the online retail giant said. "As is true across the company, all sensitive data is treated in accordance with our long-standing policies for privacy and data security."

Amazon One, which launched a year ago, is already available at 60 locations in several regions, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, and Washington D.C. It is unclear exactly how many customers have signed up, but Amazon estimates it to be in the "tens of thousands."

Amazon added it was looking to introduce Amazon One as an option in additional Amazon stores "in the coming months" and hoped to also add the system to more AXS ticketed venues "in the future."