Tags: amazon | drones | california | delivery | consumers

Amazon Starting Drone Deliveries in California City

an amazon kindle with the amazon logo on its screen as it lays on a brown table
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 June 2022 10:21 PM

Amazon announced Monday that some shipments will be delivered via drone to customers in a California city later this year.

Prime Air will start drone deliveries in Lockeford, California, approximately 50 miles south of Sacramento. The Hill reports that Amazon is working to get permission from both local officials and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to begin the drone deliveries.

Prime Air is one of three drone companies to earn an FAA air carrier certificate.

In its announcement, the company pointed to Lockeford's aviation history, since Weldon B. Cooke, who both built and piloted early aircraft in the 1900s, lived there.

"Now, over a century later, residents will get the opportunity to sign up for free drone delivery on thousands of everyday items," the announcement stated.

California State Assemblyman Heath Flora said that "Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world's leading delivery innovations. It's exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology." The city is located in Flora's district.

According to the company, after a customer is "onboarded" and orders a package, the drone will fly into their backyard, drop the package and then fly away. The drones can carry up to five pounds.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

