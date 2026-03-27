AMA Walks Back Remarks on Teen Gender Surgeries

The head of the American Medical Association this week walked back previous statements from the organization that questioned the safety of gender-transition surgeries for teenagers.

The reversal, outlined in the AMA's latest newsletter, has intensified an already heated national debate over medical treatments for minors with gender dysphoria — an issue that has drawn increasing scrutiny from the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers.

In recent months, the AMA appeared to signal support for limiting surgical interventions on minors, echoing concerns raised by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), which formally opposed such procedures for patients under 19.

But AMA leadership now says those remarks were mischaracterized.

"Our recent response … was intended to preserve — not diminish — access to gender-affirming care," AMA Chairman Dr. David Aizuss wrote, emphasizing that the organization's long-standing policy still supports such treatments as "medically necessary."

The clarification follows media reports earlier this year suggesting the AMA agreed that gender-related surgeries should generally be delayed until adulthood due to limited scientific evidence.

The group now insists that language was not an official policy shift and was only used in response to media inquiries, such as one from The New York Times.

The controversy traces back to a January meeting hosted by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, where medical organizations discussed appropriate standards of care for minors.

At that meeting, the ASPS stood alone in explicitly opposing gender-transition surgeries for teenagers, citing insufficient evidence and potential long-term risks.

The debate comes as new data and lawsuits continue to raise questions about the safety and long-term outcomes of such procedures.

While relatively rare compared to hormone treatments, thousands of minors have undergone gender-related surgeries in recent years, most commonly mastectomies.

At the same time, federal and state policymakers have begun taking a harder look at the issue.

President Donald Trump has made curbing taxpayer support for transgender procedures involving minors a priority, signing executive orders reinforcing biological definitions of sex and directing agencies to restrict funding for such treatments.

The Department of Health and Human Services has also moved to limit federal funding for hospitals that provide gender-transition procedures to minors, though legal challenges have complicated implementation.

Critics argue the AMA's reaffirmation of support for these procedures undermines efforts to protect children from irreversible medical decisions.

"The American Medical Association's reckless endorsement of child sex changes represents a profound betrayal of its duty to 'do no harm,' sacrificing vulnerable minors to the radical trans ideology at the expense of their physical and mental health," said Terry Schilling of the American Principles Project, reflecting concerns among conservative advocacy groups, the Washington Examiner reported.

Supporters of gender-transition care, however, maintain that treatment decisions should be individualized and guided by medical professionals, not politicians.

Still, the AMA's apparent reversal highlights growing divisions within the medical community and underscores the broader political and cultural battle over how best to treat vulnerable young patients.

As federal policy, court rulings, and public opinion continue to evolve, the issue is likely to remain at the center of America's healthcare debate heading into the 2026 midterm elections.