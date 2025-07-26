WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: allianz life | insurance | hack | cybersecurity

Allianz Life: Majority of Customers' Data Stolen in Hack

Saturday, 26 July 2025 11:05 AM EDT

U.S. insurance giant Allianz Life said on Saturday that hackers stole the personal information of the majority of its customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees.

The insurance giant's filing with Maine's attorney general did not immediately provide the number of customers affected.

As per the filing, the data breach, which the company described as a hack, occurred on July 16 and was discovered on July 17.

"On July 16, 2025, a malicious threat actor gained access to a third-party, cloud-based CRM system used by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life). The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life’s customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique," a spokesperson for Allianz Life told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The insurance giant said it notified the FBI and based on its ongoing investigation that there is no evidence the Allianz Life network or other company systems were accessed, including their policy administration system.

This incident is related only to Allianz Life, which currently has 1.4 million customers, the company said.

