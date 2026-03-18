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Tags: aliens website | ufo | uap trump administration

Mystery Over 'Aliens.gov' After Registry Reports Surface

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 07:54 PM EDT

Reports Wednesday indicated that the domain name "Aliens.gov" has been registered within the federal government's official website system, though there is no confirmation the site is active or tied to any public-facing program.

Tech outlet 404 Media first reported that the domain was registered early Wednesday and attributed it to the Executive Office of the President, citing an automated bot that tracks changes to federal domain records.

The report said there is no associated website.

Subsequent reports by multiple media outlets, including the New York Post and Newsweek, cited the apparent registration, which has not been confirmed by the White House or any federal agency.

Asked for comment, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Newsmax, "Stay tuned! 👽"

The government domain registry is overseen by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and is limited to verified government entities. However, the system includes domains that are inactive, reserved, or created for future use.

The reported registration comes weeks after President Donald Trump said he would direct agencies to identify and release government files related to "alien and extraterrestrial life," as well as unidentified aerial phenomena, often referred to as UFOs.

Interest in the issue has surged in recent years, with congressional hearings and calls for declassification of government records related to unexplained aerial sightings. Officials have not confirmed evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

It remains unclear whether the reported Aliens.gov domain is connected to those efforts, a future information portal, or simply an unused reservation within the federal system.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Reports Wednesday indicated that the domain name "aliens.gov" has been registered within the federal government's official .gov system, though there is no confirmation the site is active or tied to any public-facing program.
aliens website, ufo, uap trump administration
248
2026-54-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 07:54 PM
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