AOC Slams Claims of Two-Tiered Justice System for Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 14 June 2023 05:50 PM EDT

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the socialist-leaning "Squad" of House Democrats, rejected any idea that there is a two-tiered system of justice involving the prosecution of former President Donald Trump by the Justice Department over his handling of classified documents.

In an interview with The Independent published Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said there is no comparison between Trump's case and President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents from his time as vice president and senator.

"In no way, shape or form is there a comparison between these two situations," said Ocasio-Cortez, who admitted she hasn't finished reading the 49-page, 37-count indictment filed by the DOJ against Trump, who pleaded not guilty to all counts Tuesday at a federal court in Miami.

"I think the American people have seen the documents stockpiled in bathrooms and in closets," she said, "the sheer amount of documents that will be stored and warehoused as well as the Trump administration's lack of cooperation and withholding these documents, it is extreme."

Ocasio-Cortez, the No. 2 Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said claims by Trump supporters of a two-tiered system of justice overlooks minorities who experience such a system of justice every day.

"The idea that there's a two-tiered justice system and somehow the person on the short end of the stick is one of the most powerful and wealthy people that this country has known?" she said. "I don't think so."

Fellow "Squad" member Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., agreed with her.

"Republicans don't want rich, powerful white men to go to jail, but they want poor, vulnerable Black and brown people to go to jail," he told The Independent. "So, they don't care if the Black and brown person is jumping the turnstile or allegedly stealing a book bag, they want them to go to jail and stay in jail. But rich, powerful white men. Nah man, to them they need Trump out making money for their super PACs so they can get reelected."

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 05:50 PM
