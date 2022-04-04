Amazon Union Organizers Accuse AOC of Cheering From 'Finish Line'

Amazon union organizers from Staten Island decried Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for being "radio silent" before forming their union and cheering from the "finish line."

Amazon workers at the Staten Island facility voted last week in favor of unionizing, Fox News reported. The union under the former Jeff Bezos-owned company would be the first of its kind.

When one of the union organizers, Connor Spence, was asked by Status Coup News why largely New York Democrat lawmakers were silent on the matter, Spence replied, "I think it's just that our campaign and our model was such a long shot, they saw it as risky to even associate with us. Because at the end of the day, they are politicians as much as they, you know, say that they're on the side of the workers, they have to prioritize getting reelected and all that stuff."

During the interview, Spence went on to shrug off how a previously committed Ocasio-Cortez bailed from appearing at a pro-union rally last August. They added how they were more bothered by how she "went radio silent for six months after that and didn't show a word for us until it was clear that we were gonna win."

"At the end of the day," Spence says, "we won without them, and we can continue to achieve big victories without them. You know, it would have been helpful to have that support early on.

"It's not really fair for them to stand at the finish line now and say that they support us because we needed the support in the beginning. We don't need it now."

Ocasio-Cortez mentioned she had incurred "scheduling conflicts" and "security concerns," regarding "threats" on her life as reasons for her absence.