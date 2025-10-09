Alex Jones Asks SCOTUS to Block Defamation Judgment

Conservative podcaster Alex Jones requested that the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halt a $1.5 billion defamation judgment related to his statements regarding the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, NBC News first reported Thursday.

In a recent filing, Jones urged the court to intervene immediately, warning that his website, InfoWars, is at risk of being handed over to the satirical news outlet The Onion to help cover payments owed to Sandy Hook victims' families.

Jones lost several defamation lawsuits after repeatedly claiming the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six adults were killed, was a hoax staged by crisis actors. Although he has since admitted the shooting was real, he has not paid the families any compensation.

Last year, a federal judge in Texas blocked the sale of InfoWars to The Onion, criticizing the bidding process as flawed and questioning how much compensation the Sandy Hook families would ultimately receive.

If the Supreme Court denies the InfoWars founder's request, "InfoWars will have been acquired by its ideological nemesis and destroyed," Jones' lawyers wrote.

The Onion did not succeed in taking over InfoWars in a previous bankruptcy auction, but Jones' attorney said another effort is in progress.

The high court is scheduled to discuss Jones' appeal Friday.