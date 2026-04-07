Alex Jones Blasts Trump's Iran Threat as 'Genocide'

Conservative commentator Alex Jones on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump's warning to Iran that if Tehran did not agree to a U.S. peace deal by 8 p.m. ET, "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

Jones, a Trump supporter, said in a video on X that following through on the threat was "the definition of genocide."

"Not a war. Not a defensive war. But a literal bombardment like martians, you know, attack us and we don't have a defense," Jones said.

Jones' post came hours before Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would suspend the planned bombing attack on Iran for two weeks after Tehran agreed to "the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz." Trump said his decision followed conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Trump backers said his initial warning targeted Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and not the Iranian population. The joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that began Feb. 28 initially targeted Iranian political leadership and military infrastructure.

"I want to be clear. I am proud [of] Trump in the last 10 years. So much good happened," Jones said. "Globalism was absolutely discredited, dismantled, part of a larger wave worldwide."

But Jones said he noticed a change in Trump "when Elon Musk got right out of there."

"The last eight months is a disaster," Jones said. "I abhor the Democrats. I absolutely know they are globalists and are a major threat. But currently with Trump, with this Iran war and the energy crisis and the PR disaster, I mean, the North Korean dictator doesn't talk like this. He talks like a super villain from a Marvel comic."

Jones was found liable in 2022 for spreading false claims about the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which he repeatedly called a hoax. A Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay $1.4 billion to Sandy Hook families for defamation and emotional distress. The Supreme Court in October rejected his attempt to overturn the decision.

Jones' criticism comes as other Trump allies, including commentator Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have criticized Trump's rhetoric on Iran. Greene, earlier Tuesday in a post on X, called for the 25th Amendment to be used against Trump.

"Not a single bomb has dropped on America," Greene wrote. "We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

Under the 25th Amendment, which governs presidential succession, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can vote to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and the duties of his office" and transfer the duties of acting president to the vice president.

"What a fiasco," Jones said. "Pray for President Trump to be shaken out of this. Pray for Trump like Solomon on the road to Damascus, for God to hit him with a bolt of lightning. Wake his ass up and begin to reverse course. This is a disaster."