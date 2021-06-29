DHS Mayorkas Invites Deported Migrants Back to US

President Joe Biden, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others in the Biden administration are trying to bring back deported migrants regardless of criticisms cited by their colleagues, according to the pro-migration website Marshall Project.

"We're eager to bring people back in who shouldn't have been removed in the first place," one official said to the website.

The website then added: "The officials say that many deportations, especially under President Trump, were unduly harsh, with little law enforcement benefit," the website states. "They are working to devise a system to reconsider cases of immigrants who were removed despite strong ties to the United States."

The article proposes that the Biden administration would exclude violent and criminal migrants and welcome migrants who faced illegal entry or who worked illegally.

But some view the move as an attack on Americans' way of life.

"They have complete and utter disregard for Americans, for the rule of law, the American way of life, for Americans jobs, for American wages, for all of the things that we have as Americans have said that we want. They also have total disregard and disdain for us as taxpayers, because we have to pay for all of this," Rosemary Jenks, the policy director at NumbersUSA, said according to Breitbart.

The New York Times reported that bargaining among employers and American workers had caused decreased job security.

"Amy Barber Terschluse, the owner of three [Express Employment Professionals] franchises in St. Louis, handles mostly [hiring for] manufacturing, distribution and administrative jobs. Wages, hours and a short commute are what matter most to job seekers, she said, and few would work for less than $14 an hour.

Ms. Terschluse said she had also had to educate employers, who have gotten used to low wages and the ability to dictate schedules and other conditions. Some employers, she said, have also gotten into 'a vicious cycle of replace, replace, replace.'

In industries like hospitality and warehousing, annual turnover rates can surpass 100 percent, which can pare overall growth. Mary C. Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said good job matches between employers and workers produced the most productivity and engagement."

But because of Biden's lenient policies on immigration, some are concerned he may be oversaturating the job market, which could lead to further hampering of Americans' ability to bargain for higher wages and other benefits.

"I don’t think you need to spin this," Jenks added. "You need to just tell people the facts. Americans realize that they’re competing for jobs, they realize that that tight labor market helps their wages and a loose labor market hurts their wages. They realize that there’s a shortage of housing. They realize that the elites don’t give a damn about them. So just tell them the truth."