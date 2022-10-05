×
Tags: alec baldwin | settlement | shooting | cinematographer | rust | movie

Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers Reach Settlement in Cinematographer's Death

(Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 11:16 AM EDT

Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western move "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on set during filming last year, Deadline reported Wednesday, citing a statement from Hutchins' husband.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins was quoted by the entertainment news website as saying.

As part of the deal, Hutchins said that he will become executive producer of the movie and that it will resume filming in January. Filming had been taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin and others could face criminal charges over Hutchins' death, a New Mexico prosecutor said in September. Investigators have focused on determining who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, told Variety: "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
