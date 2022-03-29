Alec Baldwin: 'Oscars Turned Into the Jerry Springer Show'

Alec Baldwin is comparing the Oscars to the "Jerry Springer Show."

The actor made his remarks after Will Smith stormed onto stage during the Academy Awards on Sunday night and slapped Chris Rock. Taking to Twitter, Baldwin declared his support for Rock.

"I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris," Baldwin wrote, according to The Hill.

"But I love you, Chris Rock," he continued. "And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer Show."

Smith caused a stir after he walked up to Rock, who was presenting the Oscars, and hit him with an open hand across the face. His actions were in response to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pickett Smith's bald head. She suffers from an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. Smith then returned to his seat from where he shouted at Rock to leave his wife alone.

Smith, who won his first Academy Award that night for best actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in "King Richard," has since issued an apology to Rock. In an Stockroom post, Smith called his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he wrote. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith added in his post.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also issued a statement via Twitter shortly after the confrontation.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the tweet read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our Academy Awards-winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."