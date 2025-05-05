Border Czar Homan: Alcatraz Could Ease Migrant Detention Crunch

Border czar Tom Homan said of President Donald Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz, "We need detention beds."

"I think it's certainly an option, especially for the significant public safety threats and national security threats," Homan told reporters outside the White House. "It should be on the table."

The administration has called for more space to hold detained migrants.

Homan also said, "There's talks underway with countries" in addition to El Salvador that could take migrants deported from the U.S. But he refused to say how many other nations might be interested.

Asked about the Trump administration saying it'll give migrants $1,000 plus travel assistance to self-deport and return to their home countries, Homan said, "I think we'll have some movement" and that migrants were "starting to get the message" that self-deportation can be a good option.