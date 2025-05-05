WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alcatraz | trump | immigration | self-deportation | illegal migrants | tom homan

Border Czar Homan: Alcatraz Could Ease Migrant Detention Crunch

Monday, 05 May 2025 01:29 PM EDT

Border czar Tom Homan said of President Donald Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz, "We need detention beds."

"I think it's certainly an option, especially for the significant public safety threats and national security threats," Homan told reporters outside the White House. "It should be on the table."

The administration has called for more space to hold detained migrants.

Homan also said, "There's talks underway with countries" in addition to El Salvador that could take migrants deported from the U.S. But he refused to say how many other nations might be interested.

Asked about the Trump administration saying it'll give migrants $1,000 plus travel assistance to self-deport and return to their home countries, Homan said, "I think we'll have some movement" and that migrants were "starting to get the message" that self-deportation can be a good option.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Border czar Tom Homan said of President Donald Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz, "We need detention beds."
alcatraz, trump, immigration, self-deportation, illegal migrants, tom homan
136
2025-29-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 01:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved