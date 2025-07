Axios: Trump's New Alcatraz Prison Could Cost $2B

President Donald Trump's plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison could cost roughly $2 billion, Axios reported on Friday citing administration sources.

Alcatraz was closed as a maximum-security prison in 1963 after 29 years of operation, because it was too expensive to continue operating. Trump previously said he would order the long-shuttered facility, now operated as a historical site in San Francisco Bay, to once again house violent criminals.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.