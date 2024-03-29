Woman Banned From Planet Fitness Vows to Keep Fighting

Patricia Silva has vowed to press on in her fight to keep men out of women's locker rooms, telling a news outlet earlier in the week that she going to "make a difference."

On March 11, Silva had her membership revoked from Planet Fitness mere hours after she posted a photo on Facebook of a fellow gym member shaving in the women's locker room. No sooner did Planet Fitness cancel her membership than a backlash ensued, causing "the judgement free zone" to be judged on Wall Street, suffering an initial $400 million loss in value since prior to the controversy.

"I'm here for the long haul. I am going to help make a difference, however that looks," she said. "I'm not afraid. The libs can threaten me all day long, and I just feel like I've got the armor of God on me. They cannot penetrate my soul. They can't take my joy unless I give it to them, so that's kind of where I'm at."

Last week, Silva spoke to Newsmax's "National Report" and recounted her confrontation.

"I counted to 10 because I wanted to be calm," Silva said. "And as I walked out, I noticed [a] girl sitting on the corner. She was a young girl ... wrapped in the towel. She appeared to be very terrified at this man in her locker room.

"I said, 'You know, you're a man with a penis ... you need to leave.' And he argued with me and said, 'I'm LGB. I'm transitioning and I can stay.'"

Silva told the New York Post last week that the transgender member is still using the women's locker room and now has been "assigned an employee to accompany him when he uses the women's locker room."

In its statement addressing the controversy, Planet Fitness said staff should "work with members and employees to address this discomfort [sharing facilities with transgender members] and to foster a climate of understanding consistent with the Judgment Free character of Planet Fitness."