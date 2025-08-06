Alan Dershowitz: 'No Credible Evidence' From Epstein Accusers

Two of disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accusers "made up" claims about being trafficked to men for sexual purposes, attorney and legal expert Alan Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz, who previously told Newsmax he had seen no credible evidence Epstein trafficked women to other people, on Tuesday challenged people to "come up with any testimony" that proves otherwise.

"I wish there were a client list. My fondest wish is that there were a client list 'cause I wouldn't be on it. I wasn't his client, I was his lawyer. He was my client," Dershowitz told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo. "There was no client list. Only two people testified that they were trafficked. Both of them have been found to be complete liars."

Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, continued "So there's no credible evidence, basically about clients or about being passed around to people," he said. "That's just all made up! And you know, I challenge anybody to come up with any testimony to the contrary of that."

Dershowitz said the Department of Justice possesses documents and other files that were sealed by New York judges. He called for all the documents' release with a caveat.

"You wanna redact the name of a victim? OK, but also include the information about the victim so we can assess the credibility," he told Cuomo.

Dershowitz said that as far as he knows, President Donald Trump has nothing to worry about when it concerns the Epstein documents.

"I know what's in the files. There's nothing in there incriminating in any way, as far as I know, about Donald Trump," he said.

As for former President Bill Clinton, Dershowitz said that while he could "testify that Bill Clinton knew Jeffrey Epstein," there was "nothing in the files that suggests that he did anything wrong, that he was ever on the island," or "that he ever had anything or did anything improper."

"But everybody wants to point the finger at somebody else,” Dershowitz told Cuomo. "Everything should come out and the president [Trump] should lead the campaign and start tomorrow, saying, 'I'm ordering my attorney general to go in front of every judge, seek everything out there.'"

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who earlier this year died by suicide, had claimed that Epstein had forced her, while she was a minor, to have sex with Dershowitz and others. She later admitted she may have been mistaken about Dershowitz.

Newsmax in May aired a documentary called "Newsfront: Guilt by Association," which centered around the accusations about Dershowitz and how he fought back.

"People right from the beginning said, 'Just ignore it, let it go away,'" Dershowitz said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I don't want it to go away. I want everyone to understand what happened and that I was falsely accused and that if I was falsely accused, anyone could be falsely accused, and that if you're innocent, you have to fight back."