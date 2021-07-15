Alabama Military Base 1st in US to Require Proof of Vaccination

The Army base Fort Rucker in Alabama is reportedly authorizing leaders to ask for proof of vaccination of soldiers not wearing a mask while on duty — the first military base in the continental United States to do so.

The move comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for a majority of U.S. cases. The base is among facilities, including Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and Fort Jackson in South Carolina where less than half of the surrounding populations have been vaccinated.

The Washington Post reported the order issued Tuesday by Maj. Gen. David Francis, commanding general of Fort Rucker, states unmasked uniformed personnel "must be prepared to show proof of vaccination" when on the base.

"Due to the rising rates in the counties around us and some on Fort Rucker, we’re now implementing G.O. number 12," Francis said in a video posted on Fort Rucker’s official Facebook page, referring to the general order issued to Fort Rucker personnel, where less than half of the surrounding populations have been vaccinated.

"The big difference is going to be that if you are not wearing a mask, the leadership will be able to ask you, ask soldiers, to prove that they’ve been vaccinated by showing their vaccination card."

There are about 5,000 uniformed personnel on base for which the rule applies.

The base, which houses the Army’s aviation branch, is also home to thousands of civilian dependents and civilian employees.

Civilian employees on the base "must be taken at their word unless the supervisor has good reason not to," reads the official order, the Post reported.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said about 70% of military personnel have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Alabama, 33% of the population is fully vaccinated and just over 40% has received at least one dose, the Post reported.

In Dale County, where Fort Rucker is located, the daily average for coronavirus infections is at 12 cases per day, the Post reported. Alabama is among states that have banned vaccine passports or requiring immunization to receive government services, the Post reported.

"This measure is very important so that we can nip this in the bud," Francis said in his statement.

While Kirby said the Pentagon is "watching [the variant] with concern," there have been no official policy changes for military personnel, the Post reported. Vaccination against the coronavirus remains voluntary.