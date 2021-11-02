Alabama AG Sues to Halt Biden's Federal Contractor Vaccine Mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Twitter that he has filed a lawsuit to block a major part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Marshall, a Republican, said he is fighting Biden’s policy in court, because the mandates "are unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American."

The attorney general is concentrating on the unfairness of the federal contractor mandate, calling the scope vague and wide, Fox News reported.

He explained that under the guidelines, contractors who work from home — who have absolutely zero chance of infecting a colleague — are forced to get the vaccine.

Marshall said if one was to extend the faulty logic of Biden’s reasoning on the issue, then whole families of these contract workers could be forced to get the shot due to the risk of home transmission.

He stressed that it is his goal that the mandate, which the Biden administration has said will go into effect on Dec. 8, is never enforced in any state.

Marshall is also urging businesses, universities, and state agencies to consider requests by employees for medical and religious exemptions liberally, NBC 15 News reported.

He emphasized that state agencies should not "inquire into the validity of an employee’s religious beliefs, including the motives or reasons for holding the belief," a recommendation that is in contradiction to federal guidance in which federal employees are asked to participate in an interactive process and bring documentation backing the request for an exemption, according to Fox News.

Details on how the vaccine madate requirement will work are likely to be released later this week by the Biden administration, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, Missouri and nine other Republican-led states sued the Biden administration to halt the contractor mandate, while Arizona sued in September to stop the broader private-sector mandate, and other GOP-led states are taking other steps in opposition.