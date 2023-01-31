Dems Reintroduce Bill to Protect Airline Passengers

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., have reintroduced a bill that would increase protections for airline travelers after a chaotic holiday season.

Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act would help quicken refunds for passengers whose flights were disrupted, restricting the amount in fees airlines are able to charge, and guaranteeing a minimum compensation for passengers who are bumped from flights.

"It's no secret that airlines are pinching passengers' pocketbooks with ridiculous fees — from charging travelers extra for a carry-on bag to forcing parents to pay to sit with their children — at the same time that they're leaving their passengers stranded; it's unacceptable," Markey wrote in a statement. "As hidden fees soar sky high, consumers are rightfully outraged at airlines' deceptive pricing practices and poor performance.

"My FAIR Fees Act would ground the airlines' corporate price gouging and protect passengers from unreasonable fees. I thank my colleagues for their partnership as we hold companies accountable to their customers, and I look forward to advancing important consumer protections in this year's reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

"This legislation will ensure fliers have the essential consumer protections they deserve. The Southwest Airlines debacle is just the latest example of why we urgently need stronger passenger protections, as air travel has become more stressful, unpredictable, and uncomfortable for fliers. This legislation will establish clear, enforceable rules for airlines to follow, putting consumers first and restoring sanity to the skies."