WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: airlines | newark | airport | congestion | flight delays | sean duffy

Officials: US Set to Announce Newark Flight Cuts to Reduce Congestion

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 02:50 PM EDT

The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is going to announce a new revised schedule at Newark to ease congestion, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNBC.

"You are going to see reduction," Duffy said.

The FAA held three days of one-on-one meetings with the airlines "to find a balance between reducing their operations at the airport and meeting the needs of each individual airline," the FAA said on Friday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Transportation Department will announce on Tuesday that it is moving forward with temporary cuts to flights at Newark after meetings with major U.S. airlines to address congestion impacts, airline officials said Tuesday.
airlines, newark, airport, congestion, flight delays, sean duffy
100
2025-50-20
Tuesday, 20 May 2025 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved