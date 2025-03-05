FAA Needs Multiple Technologies for US Air Traffic System

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that upgrading the aging U.S. air traffic control system will require multiple technologies and companies.

"That is why we are testing multiple communication technologies, including satellites, fiber and wireless to ensure the safety of the national airspace system. Beyond that, no decisions for other deployments have been made," the FAA said.

Some Democrats have suggested the FAA could cancel a $2.4 billion FAA contract with Verizon and give it to Trump adviser Elon Musk's Starlink unit.