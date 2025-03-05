WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air traffic control | atc | sean duffy | transportation | airline | safety | infrastructure

FAA Needs Multiple Technologies for US Air Traffic System

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 09:31 AM EST

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that upgrading the aging U.S. air traffic control system will require multiple technologies and companies.

"That is why we are testing multiple communication technologies, including satellites, fiber and wireless to ensure the safety of the national airspace system. Beyond that, no decisions for other deployments have been made," the FAA said.

Some Democrats have suggested the FAA could cancel a $2.4 billion FAA contract with Verizon and give it to Trump adviser Elon Musk's Starlink unit.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that upgrading the aging U.S. air traffic control system will require multiple technologies and companies.
air traffic control, atc, sean duffy, transportation, airline, safety, infrastructure
82
2025-31-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 09:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved