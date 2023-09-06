×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air force | minuteman iii | missile launch

Air Force Tests Minuteman III Missile in California

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 01:34 PM EDT

The Air Force on Wednesday tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile known as the Minuteman III at a military base in California, CBS News reports.

The missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, carried three test reentry vehicles along its approximately 4,200-mile journey from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, Air Force Global Strike Command announced in a press release.

"The men and women of Air Force Global Strike Command comprise two-thirds of our nation's nuclear triad, and they stand constant vigil to ensure our national defense," Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said in a statement. "Test launches validate our deterrence capabilities to the American public and to our allies. The missile community is comprised of our country's finest Airmen, and I have no doubt in their ability to support our most important mission across the Department of Defense."

According to the Air Force, test launches such as this one help to "verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent."

Vandenberg Space Force Base previously announced the test launch in a statement that noted it had been planned years in advance and was carried out according to the standard procedures of the Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Air Force on Wednesday tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile known as the Minuteman III at a military base in California, CBS News reports.
air force, minuteman iii, missile launch
232
2023-34-06
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 01:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved