Gallup Survey: Use of AI in the Workplace Accelerating

The number of people who are using artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace has almost doubled in the last two years.

That's the primary finding of an AI survey released by Gallup. The survey shows the percentage of American workers using AI is now up to 40%. A similar survey in 2023 had the figure at just 19%.

Gallup also reported that the number of frequent AI users (several times a week or greater) went up correspondingly from 11% two years ago to 19% in the new survey.

One of the first executive orders issued by President Donald Trump after his January inauguration was focused on AI. Trump ordered that the country needed "AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas."

Once addressed, Trump said the future of AI in America could properly advance. "With the right government policies, we can solidify our position as the global leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans."

The Gallup poll shows little concern on the part of American workers about losing their jobs to AI anytime soon. Just 15% believe it is very or somewhat likely that AI or some other form of automation, like robots, would take their jobs within the next five years.

As reliance on AI in the workplace grows, so does the question of the value of AI. The poll showed many employees were unclear about why AI was being used and what value it presented. Only 16% of those who say they are using AI strongly agree that the AI tools provided by their employer are useful.

No accuracy data was provided with the survey.