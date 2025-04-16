Quinnipiac Poll: Americans Mixed About AI Impact

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Americans have conflicting views about the impact artificial intelligence could have on the job market and its impact on society.

According to the survey, 12% of Americans feel they know a great deal about AI, 35% feel they know a good amount, 34% feel they know just some, and 17% feel they know hardly anything about AI.

The poll exposed generational gains regarding AI, with Gen Z and millennials knowing the most about AI and those born before 1965 knowing the least about AI.

A plurality of Americans, 44%, believe AI will do more harm than good, while 38% believe AI will do more good than harm. Sixty percent of those reporting as more affluent believe AI will do more good than harm in their day-to-day life, while 59% of people who make less than $50,000 a year believe AI will do more harm than good in their day-to-day life.

The survey found a majority of Americans believe AI will do more harm than good in education but more good than harm when it comes to medicine.

Four in 10 Americans said they use AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini or Microsoft Copilot either very often (16%) or sometimes (25%), while 59% said they use AI tools either rarely (26%) or never (33%).

Respondents said they generally use AI for research, school projects or writing emails. Only 4% said they believe they can trust AI almost all the time, with 51% saying they can trust AI only some of the time.

The survey showed 86% of Americans are either very concerned (63%) or somewhat concerned (23%) when queried about political leaders using AI to distribute fake or misleading information, while 12% reported being either not so concerned (5%) or not concerned at all (7%).

1,562 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from April 3-7 with a margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points. The survey included 867 employed adults with a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points.