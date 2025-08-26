Melania Launches Nationwide Presidential AI Challenge

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced the launch of the Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge, a nationwide initiative inviting K-12 students and educators to take part in shaping America's future in advanced technology.

"In just a few short years, artificial intelligence will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy," Trump said. "It is important America leads the rest of the world."

In a video posted on AI.gov, the first lady reflected on her own experience working with AI while creating her audiobook and underscored both the promise and risks of the rapidly advancing field.

"The Presidential AI Challenge will be the first step in preparing our next generation with a base understanding of this important new technology," Trump said.

The initiative, she added, is designed to empower young Americans to explore, innovate, and compete in a sector expected to define the coming decades.

Through the program, schools and educators are encouraged to integrate AI into classrooms and projects, helping prepare students for a world where the technology is expected to transform industry, government, and everyday life.

To learn more and sign up for the Presidential AI Challenge, visit AI.gov.