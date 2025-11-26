Former Lawmakers Launch PACs to Push AI Safeguards

Two former members of Congress have announced the creation of two super PACs aimed at supporting candidates who favor stronger oversight of artificial intelligence.

Former Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, and former Rep. Brad Carson, D-Okla., plan to form separate Republican and Democratic super PACs, according to The Hill.

Their goal is to raise $50 million to support candidates who back AI guardrails, according to their announcement.

Stewart said the effort is focused on ensuring policymakers do not fall behind rapid technological developments.

"This isn't a partisan issue – it's about whether we'll have meaningful oversight of the most powerful technology ever created," he said. "We've seen what happens when government fails to act on other emerging technologies. With AI, the stakes are enormous, and we can't afford to make the same missteps."

Carson said the move reflects growing public demand for rules governing AI systems. He said polling shows broad voter support for measures that "protect people from harm and mitigate major risks."

The two former lawmakers also launched a nonprofit group, Public First, to promote policy proposals related to AI oversight. They describe their efforts as a counterbalance to what they call "anti-safeguard super PACs" aligned with industry interests.

Their remarks appeared to be aimed at Leading the Future, a super PAC formed by technology and AI leaders in August.

That group raised $100 million in initial funding from figures including Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Ron Conway, Joe Lonsdale, and the AI company Perplexity.

Leading the Future is reportedly targeting a Democratic congressional candidate, New York Assembly member Alex Bores, who co-sponsored state-level AI legislation.

The group's advocacy arm, Build American AI, launched a new advertising campaign on Tuesday calling for a federal AI regulatory framework.

The campaign comes as House Republican leaders consider adding language to an annual defense bill that would block state-level AI regulations.