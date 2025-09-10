AG Bondi Orders DOJ to Monitor Parental Right Violations

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced she has directed the Justice Department to monitor potential violations of parental rights and First Amendment liberties in educational settings.

Bondi shared a memorandum, in which she explained the order, on social media platform X.

"Parents of school-aged children should NEVER be treated like criminals for speaking at school board meetings," Bondi wrote in her X post.

"No more. @TheJusticeDept is restoring law & order and returning power to the PEOPLE we serve.

"I am directing @FBI, our @CivilRights division, and all our U.S. Attorneys to uphold constitutional rights and parental authority in America’s education system.

"This DOJ stands with America's parents (flag emoji)."

Under the Biden administration, a woke agenda took precedence over parents' rights to defend their children.

"Recent years have seen a disturbing trend in which state and local authorities have brought radical gender and racial ideology into our public schools while suppressing dissenting viewpoints," Bondi wrote in the memorandum.

"Worse still, they have ignored, dismissed, and even retaliated against concerned parents who speak out against these morally and factually bankrupt ideologies and in defense of their own children."

In a high-profile case that occurred when former President Joe Biden was in office, a Virginia father was convicted of disorderly conduct after angrily protesting a Loudoun County school's handling of his daughter's sexual assault case.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., pardoned the father, Scott Smith, in 2023.

Smith, who alleged that his then-ninth grade daughter was sexually assaulted by a biological boy wearing a skirt in a high school bathroom, erupted at a school board meeting in June 2021 after Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler insisted that "we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms" and contended "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," according to the Daily Wire.

However, the teenage suspect was later found guilty after being charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.