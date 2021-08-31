Over $500K Raised for Wife and Unborn Child of Fallen Marine

After Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum died last week in Kabul, Afghanistan, two fundraisers were set up for his widow and unborn child.

McCollum, 20, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist bombing Thursday at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

A GoFundMe page, ''Rylee McCollum's Child Education Fund,'' set up by the Into the Breach Supply Co., reads that ''this is a fund specifically dedicated to the education and upbringing of Marine Rylee McCollum's child who is expected for September. His sacrifice at HKIA to protect the lives of those who cannot themselves will not be forgotten.''

According to Breitbart, $504,280 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.

A second GoFundMe page, titled ''Love for Gigi,'' was set up by Jill Crayton, McCollum's mother-in-law, for McCollum's widow and baby. Crayton wrote that ''she's 36 weeks pregnant and she lost her love. I never got to meet him, but I will meet his baby, and I will love and spoil that baby forever. please hold her in your heart and soul because she needs it, this mama knows exactly what that feels like.''

Crayton's page has raised $208,166 so far, Breitbart reports.