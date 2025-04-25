Union Representing Federal Workforce Slashing Staff

The largest union representing federal employees announced large-scale layoffs, blaming President Donald Trump.

The American Federation of Government Employees said it will be laying off half of its staff around the country, The Hill reported, letting go 200 employees — reducing its workforce from 355 workers to 150.

More than 100 employees in the union's president's office will be let go along with national representatives, support staff and organizers, according to The Hill.

The union said despite the layoffs, it will continue to advocate for the 820,000 federal employees it represents.

"From Day 1, this administration has sought to stamp out the voices of patriotic civil servants, and these attacks on their unions are no different," the AFGE said in a statement. "The president's elimination of elective membership dues and the resulting layoffs are a setback, but they are not the end of AFGE — not by a longshot. [We] will not be deterred, silenced or intimidated into submission. Whether it's in the courts, on Capitol Hill or in the press, AFGE will continue to stand tall and defend the rights of America's civil servants as long as it takes."

The AFGE has filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, including one that accused the Department of Government Efficiency of accessing databases containing personal information for millions of federal workers.

In March, Trump signed an executive order ending collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government.