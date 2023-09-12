Aerosmith Postpones Shows Due to Steven Tyler's Vocal Cord Damage

Aerosmith has had to postpone six shows after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage over the weekend.

Tyler, 75, announced the news Monday in a statement posted to the band's verified Instagram account.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler said. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The six concert dates that were originally set to take place in September, and that formed part of Aerosmith's "Peace Out" farewell tour, were all rescheduled for January and February 2024.

The band will now play Detroit on Jan. 29; Chicago on Feb. 14; Washington, D.C. on Feb. 17; Toronto on Feb. 21; Raleigh, North Carolina on Feb. 26; and Cleveland on Feb. 29.

Tickets already bought will be valid for the rescheduled dates, according to the band. For those unable to attend, refunds will be provided.

In May 2022, Aerosmith paused their Las Vegas residency when Tyler underwent rehab due to a relapse following foot surgery ahead of their return to the stage.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band shared in a statement at the time, according to People. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

The band went on to perform a handful of Las Vegas shows before taking another break due to Tyler's health.

"On the advice of my doctor, I'm taking more time to rest," Tyler said in a December statement. "There is nowhere we'd rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world."