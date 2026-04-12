ADL Slams NYC Mayor Mamdani on Antisemitism Record

The Anti-Defamation League said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decisions on combating antisemitism during his first 100 days in office are a "serious cause for concern."

The prominent civil rights group sharply criticized the Democratic socialist mayor, arguing that his early record has fallen short of protecting Jewish New Yorkers at a time when antisemitic incidents are rising nationwide.

"Mayor Mamdani wants credit for fighting antisemitism, but the policies, programs, and personnel that he has put in place in his first 100 days give us serious cause for concern," said Scott Richman, the ADL's New York-New Jersey regional director, according to the New York Post.

At the center of the criticism is a series of actions Mamdani took shortly after entering office.

He rescinded executive orders from former Mayor Eric Adams that had barred city officials from participating in boycotts of Israel and had adopted an internationally recognized definition of antisemitism.

Mamdani's moves, critics say, sent the wrong signal at a time when tensions tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict have fueled unrest in major cities.

Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Israel and supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which the ADL considers antisemitic for seeking to isolate and delegitimize the Jewish state.

Jewish leaders have also raised concerns about the mayor's rhetoric, warning that harsh criticism of Israel can spill over into hostility toward Jewish communities.

Councilman Simcha Felder said Mamdani's comments "contribute to antisemitism," noting that many people view Israel and Judaism as closely linked.

The ADL urged Mamdani to take immediate steps to rebuild trust, including signing legislation that would let the NYPD establish buffer zones around synagogues and other houses of worship to prevent disruptive protests.

The proposal follows recent confrontations outside Jewish institutions in New York City.

The issue extends beyond City Hall.

Scrutiny has also fallen on the mayor's inner circle, including past social media activity and advocacy linked to anti-Israel activism, further fueling concerns within the Jewish community.

Polling suggests the political fallout may already be taking shape.

A Marist poll released Wednesday found that 49% of Jewish New Yorkers view Mamdani unfavorably. That's the largest percentage among major religious groups, including Protestant (28%), Catholic (39%) and other or no religion (17%).

Meanwhile, critics say the broader climate in New York reflects a rise in antisemitic rhetoric and incidents, which they say has been exacerbated by political messaging.

Some point to high-profile confrontations, online harassment, and even violence as evidence of a growing problem that demands stronger leadership

Mamdani previously pledged to combat antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, but the ADL and other Jewish leaders say words must now be matched by action.