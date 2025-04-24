ADL CEO: Trump's Battle With Harvard 'Good Thing'

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said President Donald Trump's ongoing tiff with Harvard University over federal funding is "a good thing."

"The reality is there are deep, systemic problems, not just at Harvard, but at all of these institutions, and it's rampant at the faculty lounge, it's apparent like in the Harvard yard, you can read it in The Crimson," Greenblatt told CNBC on Wednesday.. "I am really glad that the Trump administration is leaning in and holding the perpetrators accountable. Now, the question becomes, how do you do it in a way that's strategic and addresses the systemic issues that's sort of detrimental to the whole enterprise of higher education?"

Greenblatt praised Trump for leaning in and pushing Harvard to fix its problems.

"It is a good thing," Greenblatt said. "In 18 months we could not get these university presidents to move effectively enough. Suddenly, when the Trump administration threatened to pull the funds, they all move."

Trump said Thursday that Harvard had turned into a "liberal mess."

"Harvard is an antisemitic, far-left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the world that want to rip our country apart," Trump wrote Thursday morning in a scathing rebuke on Truth Social. "The place is a liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake anger and hate.

"It is truly horrific."

Harvard early last week announced it would not comply with the Trump administration's demands to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and to expel anti-Israel demonstrators.

The administration then said it was freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard.

Harvard sued the federal government Monday to stop the funding freeze.