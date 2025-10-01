ADL Pulls Extremism Database After Kirk Group Row

The Anti-Defamation League pulled its Glossary of Extremism and Hate days after conservatives assailed the antisemitism watchdog for including the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA in the index.

Without directly addressing criticism from Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and others, the ADL on Tuesday said its database had become "outdated."

"[A]n increasing number of entries in the Glossary were outdated. We also saw a number of entries intentionally misrepresented and misused," ADL said in a post to X. "Moreover, our experts have continued to develop more comprehensive resources and innovative ways to provide information about antisemitism, extremism and hate. At ADL, we always are looking for how we can and should do things better. That's why we are moving to retire the Glossary effectively [sic] immediately."

The "backgrounder" on TPUSA, however, remains on the ADL website.

Musk on Sunday kickstarted the issue in a reply to a post on X that said "The ADL considers Christianity a hateful terrorist extremist belief."

Musk posted: "The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is [sic] a hate group." He later added, "The @ADL has become a far left hate propaganda machine" in response to a post that said the ADL "hates Christians and Jews alike."

Trump Jr. called the TPUSA entry "disgraceful."

Before the ADL pulled its extremism index, CEO Jonathan Greenblatt pushed back on the accusations that the organization is anti-Christian.

"The idea that @ADL is anti-Christian is offensive and wrong. Many of our staff members are Christian. Many of our supporters are Christian," Greenblatt said in a post to X on Sunday. ... In contrast, the Christian Identity movement is an antisemitic, racist, and unambiguously poisonous ideology. Its values bear no resemblance to those of any mainstream Christian denomination."

ADL's entry on TPUSA, originally published in February 2019, said Kirk "promoted Christian nationalism," adding that white nationalists and supremacists attended TPUSA events.

"However, it should be noted that Kirk himself publicly condemned such groups, insisting that they did not represent TPUSA and their beliefs," the ADL wrote.

The entry on TPUSA noted that Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

The ADL even noted that Kirk "supported the state of Israel and spoke out against its critics."