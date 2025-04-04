ADL Revises Some School's Antisemitism Grades Following New Policies

The Anti-Defamation League has upgraded its antisemitism grades for 19 universities after they adopted new policies to better serve Jewish students.

The ADL released its initial Campus Antisemitism Report Card last month.

Northwestern University, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and the University of Southern California are a few of the 19 of 135 schools assessed by the ADL that made changes to their policy.

Eleven of the schools implemented the new policies within the last month, while the other eight made the group, dedicated to fighting antisemitism, aware of existing policies not factored into the initial grade, the Times of Israel reported.

"It is encouraging to see that a significant number of schools have decided to take action right after we released the 2025 Report Card a few weeks ago to improve the campus experience for Jewish students," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. "These important steps and policies send a clear message that antisemitism will not be tolerated on campus. We now urge consistent enforcement of the new policies and recommendations to ensure meaningful impact."

This is the second year the organization has issued its grades. The ADL said 84% of universities surveyed engaged with the group on their grades this year.

New policies include:

Forming new committees and advisory councils on antisemitism and Jewish life (Purdue University, University of Georgia, and the University of South Florida)

Implementing bans on masked protests (Tulane University)

Launching Jewish alumni groups (Tulane, University of Pittsburgh, and University of California Santa Barbara)

Incorporating antisemitism into anti-discrimination training and policies (American University and San Diego State University)

Three universities that scored an 'F', Minnesota, UC Santa Barbara, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, saw their grades change, while three universities, Purdue, Georgia, and Arizona State, were awarded 'A' grades.