Kevin Spacey Endorses RFK Jr. for President

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 10:55 AM EDT

Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey publicly endorsed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, noting the environmental lawyer had stuck by him amid allegations of sexual assault.

"There's a lot I can learn from this man," Spacey wrote on X. "When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in."

While President Joe Biden has accumulated plenty of celebrity endorsements, including much of the Kennedy family, RFK Jr. has struggled to keep pace.

At a February fundraiser, Kennedy did manage to garner support from comedians Rob Schneider and Adam Carolla, musician Eric Clapton, and actor Pierce Brosnan. At one time an A-list actor, Spacey's tarnished image might not carry the weight it once did.

"He's a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that's not afraid to stand up for what he believes," Spacey said of Kennedy.

Spacey's endorsement of Kennedy follows fresh allegations of sexual against the 64-year-old actor which were aired this week in the Channel 4 documentary "Spacey Unmasked." Spacey has denied those allegations and said Channel 4 did not give him time to respond.

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny, and I have been exonerated," he told journalist Dan Wootton.

Spacey found himself persona non grata in Hollywood in 2017 following allegations of decades old sexual assault charges by four men at the height of the #metoo movement. Spacey was written out of his "House of Cards" series on Netflix and replaced entirely in post-production from the feature film "All the Money in the World."

Spacey was acquitted of the charges in July of 2023 by a London jury.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

