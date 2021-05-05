Stacey Abrams' First Three Romance Novels Returning to Shelves

Fans of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and political activist Stacey Abrams’ work as author “Selena Montgomery” are in for a treat as her first three books return to bookseller shelves next year, the Daily Caller reported Wednesday.

Under her pen name, Abrams has written a total of eight books and is an award-winning author.

Her first three, “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire,” and “Power of Persuasion” were penned almost 20 years ago and have been out of print until now.

According to The Hill, publisher Berkley will republish the trilogy next year.

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams said in the Caller article. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting.”

According to the report, Abrams wrote the first book during her final year at Yale Law School and adopted the Selena Montgomery pen name.

She went on to a career that included spending seven years as the Democratic minority leader in the Georgia State House of Representatives and her run against Republican Brian Kemp for governor in 2018.

That race increased her national profile after losing the election but garnering the most votes for a Democrat in the state’s history.

For those that may have a hard time waiting for the re-release of the three novels, Abrams has one coming out this month under her own name called “While Justice Sleeps,” according to The Hill.

The new book involves a supreme court clerk that discovers evidence and a conspiracy rising to the top of Washington’s “power corridors.”

“A decade ago, I wrote the first draft of a novel that explored an intriguing aspect of American democracy — the lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Abrams said in a statement to The Hill. “As an avid consumer of legal suspense novels and political thrillers, I am excited to add my voice into the mix."

In addition to her fictional writing, Abrams has also authored two non-fiction books including “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” in 2018, and “Our Time is Now: Power, Purpose and the Fight for a Fair America” in 2020.

In her role as a political activist, Abrams has launched several organizations ensuring voting rights, hiring, and training young people of color as well as tackling social issues “at all levels,” according to the biography on her author web page.