Tags: abortion | south carolina

South Carolina's 6-Week Abortion Ban Can Continue for Now

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson speaks during a news conference at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia on July 7. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 12:49 PM EDT

South Carolina can continue enforcing its six-week abortion ban after a judge on Tuesday denied a request to temporarily block it amid a legal battle that is now headed to the state Supreme Court.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal right to the procedure last month, abortion rights advocates in conservative states have turned to state constitutions as they seek to protect abortion access.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and other plaintiffs had asked the judge for an injunction while their lawsuit challenging the ban moves through the courts. The lawsuit argues that the law violates the state constitution’s rights to privacy and equal protection.

State lawyers on Tuesday argued the significance of the issues raised and the need for a speedy trial made it necessary for the state Supreme Court to hear the case now.

Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning — who said this case raised the “most fundamentally important constitutional issue” he has seen — agreed and transferred the case. While the judge said Planned Parenthood could seek an injunction there, Planned Parenthood’s attorney Hannah Swanson argued that patients in South Carolina need more urgent action to protect their health and freedom.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


