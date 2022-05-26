Marquette Poll: 40 Percent Say Abortion Among 'Most Important Issues'

Nearly 40% of Americans say abortion is "one of the most important issues" to them, according to new survey results released Thursday.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll found another 39% of respondents said the abortion issue was "somewhat important" to them; 15% said it was "not very important"; and 6% said the issue was "not important at all."

More Democrats than Republicans said abortion was one of the country's most important issues.

A total of 31% of GOP respondents said abortion was one of the country's most important issues, and 44% said the issue was somewhat important. A total of 17% said the issue was not very important, and 8% said it was not important at all.

As for Democrats, 48% said abortion was one of the country's most important issues, with a total of 14% saying the issue was not very important or not at all important.

Among independents, 38% of respondents said abortion was one of the country's most important issues; 36% said it was somewhat important; and 25% of those respondents believe that abortion was not an important issue.

The issue of abortion has returned to the nation's forefront after Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court might be poised to overrule the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Marquette Law School Poll found people who believe abortion should be illegal in all cases were most likely to say it is one of the most important issues to them.

A total of 67% of respondents who said abortion should be illegal in all cases said it is one of the most important issues.

Among people who said abortion should be legal in all cases, 60% said it is one of the most important issues.

Presented with five alternative abortion policies, respondents replied:

Ban at any time during pregnancy — 27% favor, 72% oppose.

Ban after 6 weeks — 34% favor, 65% oppose.

Ban after 15 weeks — 50% favor, 49% oppose.

Ban after 6 months — 65% favor, 35% oppose.

No restrictions at any point — 39% favor, 60% oppose.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll was conducted May 9-19 among 1,004 respondents. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.