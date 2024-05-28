Pro-life Pregnancy Hubs Supplied $367M of Services in '22

Pro-life pregnancy centers provided nearly $367.9 million in goods and services in 2022 amid the undoing of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, according to a new report released by the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The services provided by the 2,750 resource centers were more than $100 million higher than what was provided in 2019, according to the report.

Michael New, a senior association scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, told the Catholic News Agency that demand for services, information, and guidance jumped in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe.

Further, New said the institute has seen an "uptick in donations" since the June 2022 ruling, and the Democratic Party has moved "sharply to the left" on abortion since.

All of those factors, he said, have led to the resource centers providing more than $16 million in virtual and in-person sessions in 2022 alone.

"So much remains to be done," Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser and Charlotte Lozier Institute Executive Director Karen Czarnecki wrote in the foreword to the report.

"Opponents of pregnancy help are tragically real, but the true resistance to life and to the well-being of women is fear. That fear varies in intensity and source. Some of it is external and political, but the weightier part is internal – fear of loss of education, economic harm, or, perhaps most important of all, relationships," they wrote.

"For these reasons, pregnancy centers must not only offer medical and social resources, but reservoirs of emotional support, security, and companionship. Increasingly, they must signal they are in it for the long haul."