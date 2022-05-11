Abortion Supporters Protest Outside Nancy Pelosi's House

A small group of pro-abortion activists gathered outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence Tuesday to protest the Supreme Court's potential overruling of Roe v. Wade and to accuse Pelosi and her Democrat colleagues of not doing enough to protect it.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the pro-abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us wrote, "We have had careless and cowardly representation by @SpeakerPelosi," demanding the California Democrat to "save abortion" and "defend Roe."

Independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager captured video of the protest, which showed the protesters outside of Pelosi's home carrying a banner that said, "Abortion on demand & without apology!" The group also held signs with caricatures of the faces of the five conservative justices who allegedly support the draft opinion that would overturn Roe, with "LIAR" written above the justices' heads.

"We're here because Nancy Pelosi and the whole leadership of the Democratic Party have been complicit with the fascist Republican Party that wants to, not only eliminate abortion rights, but gay marriage, trans rights and a whole slew of rights," a female protester shouted into a bullhorn.

Pelosi joins the list of public figures who have seen protests spring up outside their homes following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that revealed the court's conservative majority is likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

Protesters have gathered outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Samuel Alito in recent days.

The protest at Pelosi's house came after she supported other pro-abortion protests that happened over the weekend.

"While we have seen and heard extraordinary anguish in our communities, we have been moved by how so many have channeled their righteous anger into meaningful action: planning to march and mobilize to make their voices heard," Pelosi wrote in a memo to Democrats on Monday.

Democrats have been slow to criticize the protests at the justices' homes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was asked by a reporter if he is "comfortable" with the protests outside the homes of the justices.

"Yes. My house, there's protests three, four times a week outside," he said, according to the National Review. "That's the American way to peacefully protest."