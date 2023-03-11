Fonda: My 'Murder' Quip Just 'Hyperbole,' 'Passing Jokes'

After liberal activist actress Jane Fonda joked abortion advocates should resort to "murder" to defend abortion rights, she is now telling critics to take a joke.

"While women's reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on 'The View' was obviously made in jest," Fonda told Fox News in a statement. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room — and to anyone watching — that I was using hyperbole to make a point.

"Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand."

But conservatives are noting she is not joking about killing the unborn.

"Jane Fonda went on national television today and suggested that pro-life politicians should be murdered for trying to protect unborn children," former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson, who is now a pro-life advocate, tweeted.

"I guess she believes in killing people both in and out of the womb."

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas, expressed concern about potential "incitement" to political violence.

"Shorter Jane Fonda: 'Well, so long as SOMEONE gets murdered...' Incitement, much?" Roy tweeted.

Fonda was vowing to protect women's rights after the unwinding of Roe v. Wade last year — even to the point of ignoring the laws and removing the ideological difference.

"We're not going back," Fonda said on "The View." "I don't care what the laws are. We're not going back."

When pressed on how to change the ideology of the opponents, Fonda suggested "murder."

The panel burst into laughter and stressed she was "kidding."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., warned Capitol Police about the potential call to violence against conservatives.

"I have notified Capitol Police of Jane Fonda's call to murder pro-life politicians," she wrote. "Calling for the murder of a pro-life politicians is not only dangerous, but it's incredibly sick. This leads to targeting and can result in someone being seriously hurt."

