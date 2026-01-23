Vance to March for Life Rally: 'You Have an Ally in the White House'

Vice President JD Vance headlined the annual March for Life rally Friday in Washington, declaring he has made good on a call to action he made a year ago, and saying the pro-life movement has "an ally in the White House."

"Now, some of you may remember that in my remarks last year, I told you all that one of the things I most wanted in the United States of America was more families and more babies. So let the record show you have a vice president who practices what he preaches," Vance told the rally that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Usha and I announced this week that we are expecting our fourth. And it will be our third baby boy. So we'll take whatever prayers you can give. We certainly need them."

Vance began his remarks before thousands, celebrating the joy in the face of relentless abortion activism.

"And when I was here last year, I had one other piece of advice for this group and that was very simple to be joyful in your advocacy and looking out at this crowd today, it seems like you took that suggestion very well to heart, because I see joyful people," Vance continued. "I see grandmas, I see parents, I see beautiful little kids with incredible green hats.

"Now, did you all dress like that so that if you lost yourselves, you could find everybody? OK, that's a good plan.

"I'm going to take that advice back home."

Vance declared "life is a gift," following President Donald Trump's recorded Oval Office remarks echoing that same mantra.

"The theme of this year's March for life is, most of you all know is that life is a gift, and I know for me personally, this year, there is so much to be thankful for," Vance said.

"I'm grateful to my own family, for my beautiful wife, Usha, and that God has given us the miracle of new life again."

Vance hailed Trump's fulfilling the political promise of restoring the states right to determine abortion law after the unwinding of Supreme Court precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

"All of us, all of us in the Trump administration from the president on down: We thank you for your prayers," Vance added told the thousands preparing to march after his speech.

"We thank you for your perseverance. And we thank you that for today, we are all marching for life."

Organizers say the national gathering — held annually since 1974 — draws tens of thousands to the capital each January around the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The National March for Life Rally & Concert precedes the march through D.C. that followed.

"I remember friends of mine who spent their entire lives fighting for the unborn without ever seeing the victories that have accumulated in recent years," Vance said at the end of his roughly 20-minute speech. "My friends, I'd ask you to look where the fight for life stood just one decade ago, and now look where it stands today.

"We have made tremendous strides over the last year, and we're going to continue to make strides over the next three years to come."

Vance concluded he is a "realist" with respect to abortion, women's rights, and pro-life action.

"I know that there is still much road ahead to travel together: Take heart," he said. "Take heart in how far we've come. But don't lose sight of why we March.

"And so long as you are out there marching for life, I hope you know that the Vice President of the United States will March with you. God bless you all."