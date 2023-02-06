HHS Head Becerra: Abortion Could Become Public Health Emergency Issue

The Biden administration is reportedly still open to declaring a public health emergency on abortion, as a means of negating the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade last summer, which previously made abortion legal throughout the United States from 1973-2022.

"There are discussions on a wide range of measures," Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra told Axios, "that we can take to try to protect people's rights."

Becerra then added there exists "certain criteria that you look for to be able to declare a public health emergency."

"That's typically done by scientists and those that are professionals in those fields who will tell us whether we are in a state of emergency and based on that, I have the ability to make a declaration," Becerra continued.

Of course, Becerra also cautioned the Biden administration was still in the "evaluation" phase and a "full assessment" of this process had not been carried out.

The White House's current thinking runs similar to what the administration pondered doing last year, amid the emotional aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling, according to Breitbart.

Also, congressional Democrats last summer wrote to President Joe Biden and Becerra, encouraging them to make a public call to action on the abortion issue.

The lawmakers first characterized the Supreme Court's ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case as "radical and dangerous."

The group then reasoned the court's undoing of Roe v. Wade "precipitated a full-scale reproductive health crisis across our nation."

The Satanic Temple recently entered into the abortion debate, announcing the launch of what is purported to be the "world's first religious abortion clinic."

In its press announcement, the Satanic Temple claimed the new clinic would perform "abortion rituals," which feature spoken words designed to "cast off unwanted feelings" associated with murdering an unborn child.

Regarding the third and fifth tenets of the Satanic Temple's spoken words, it claims "one's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone" and "beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs."

The Breitbart piece offered a counter to the Satanic Temple's tenets, by writing: