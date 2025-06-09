Poll: Gender Gap on Abortion Widens to Historic Highs

A new Gallup poll shows the widest gap between women and men on the issue of abortion rights since the organization began polling about the issue 30 years ago.

The nationwide telephone poll of adults conducted in early May focused on the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion.

That landmark decision has deepened divisions among Americans regarding abortion. The most significant divide is seen in the pro-choice stance, with 41% of men identifying as pro-choice versus 61% of women. Gallup noted that in 2022, the gender gap on this issue was 13 points.

In the reverse question of identifying as pro-life, 32% of women say that is accurate of themselves, while 54% of men put themselves in that category.

In another record-high gap between the genders, 40% of men responding to the survey said abortion is morally acceptable, while the number climbs to 57% for women.

Asked whether abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, 56% of women agreed, while the number falls to 41% for men.

Gallup's release on the new poll said, "These divergences are also the widest since 2022 and represent a marked change from the two decades prior to Dobbs, when women's and men's views were much closer."

The poll results include responses based on telephone interviews of 1,003 adults throughout America and conducted May 1-18.