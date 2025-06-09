WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | gender gap | gallup poll | pro life

Poll: Gender Gap on Abortion Widens to Historic Highs

By    |   Monday, 09 June 2025 02:41 PM EDT

A new Gallup poll shows the widest gap between women and men on the issue of abortion rights since the organization began polling about the issue 30 years ago.

The nationwide telephone poll of adults conducted in early May focused on the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion.

That landmark decision has deepened divisions among Americans regarding abortion. The most significant divide is seen in the pro-choice stance, with 41% of men identifying as pro-choice versus 61% of women. Gallup noted that in 2022, the gender gap on this issue was 13 points.

In the reverse question of identifying as pro-life, 32% of women say that is accurate of themselves, while 54% of men put themselves in that category.

In another record-high gap between the genders, 40% of men responding to the survey said abortion is morally acceptable, while the number climbs to 57% for women.

Asked whether abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, 56% of women agreed, while the number falls to 41% for men.

Gallup's release on the new poll said, "These divergences are also the widest since 2022 and represent a marked change from the two decades prior to Dobbs, when women's and men's views were much closer."

The poll results include responses based on telephone interviews of 1,003 adults throughout America and conducted May 1-18.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A new Gallup poll shows the widest gap between women and men on the issue of abortion rights since the organization began polling about the issue 30 years ago.
abortion, gender gap, gallup poll, pro life
239
2025-41-09
Monday, 09 June 2025 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved