ABC to Keep Robach, Holmes Off 'GMA3' Until Affair Investigation Ends

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will not be returning as co-hosts of ABC health and lifestyle program “GMA3” while the network continues an internal investigation of their off-air relationship.

In an email to staff obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism.”

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were suspended last week after news broke in November they had an affair while being married to other people. People magazine reported Robach and Holmes split from their married partners in August and also reported the relationship began after the marriages ended. But The New York Post reported the romance began in March.

The Post also reported an ABC staffer claimed neither would be disciplined by the network for their relationship, but after it was revealed Holmes had at least two other alleged affairs with co-workers, the network began the internal investigation.

Robach is best known for being caught by Project Veritas on a 2019 hot mic video complaining with her producer about her bosses at ABC not using a report she had done on Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ve had the story for three years,” Robach said in the video. “I’ve had this interview with [Epstein victim] Virginia Roberts [Giuffre]. We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ ”

Robach said Giuffre referenced other people in their interview, including Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, acclaimed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Epstein confidante and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I tried for three years to get it on to no avail,” she said. “And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these ‘new revelations’ and I freaking had all of it. I, I’m so pissed right now. Like, every day, I get more and more pissed cause I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, it was what … what he had was unreal.”

