Trump Accepts Texas Gov. Abbott's Invite to Visit Blighted Border

In his latest news release, former President Donald Trump said he'd accepted an invitation from Texas' governor to visit the southern border.

The trip is aimed at calling attention to Trump's contention that he left the Biden administration a highly secure border, only to have strong policies reversed and progress on controlling immigration there undone in a matter of weeks.

"It's an unmitigated disaster zone," Trump said in his release.

His trip, at the behest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is set for June 30.

And, Trump said, it comes at a time of great and rising turmoil along the border with Mexico.

Said the former president: "We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda.

"Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis."

Making matters worse, Trump said, is that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden's designated point person for border policies, have yet to set up a tour of their own.

"What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty," Trump said.

On border matters, Trump has a fierce ally in Governor Abbott, who has pointed out that much of the illegal immigration traffic is coming through border sections in the Lone Star State.

Recently, in the wake of the Biden administration suspending work on Trump's border wall construction project and redirecting funds to other programs, Abbott announced he had plans to continue wall work in his state.

That immediately raised the question of how he would fund such work. Although details are pending, he said in a podcast that Texas would solicit donations from across the country, The Texas Tribune reported.

